We have not spoken about players pay-cut, reveals Arun Dhumal

After ECB and Cricket Australia followed the footballing trend and hinted about their players taking a pay cut due to the losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been reports that the BCCI , which has been badly hit due to a potential IPL cancellation, will ask their players to take a pay-cut. However, treasurer Arun Dhumal has made it clear that there is no such thought process at present when it comes to cutting the salary of the Indian cricketers.

“No, we have not spoken about this (pay cut). Whatever the steps after this setback, it will be taken judiciously and keeping the interest of all people in mind. Any step taken needs to be thought out and right now we haven’t even thought about it. Obviously this is a big setback, but we will go about this in a way that nobody gets affected. These things can be discussed once things settle down,” Dhumal told IANS.