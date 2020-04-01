IPL 2020 | Think we will have some form of IPL this year, reveals Manoj Badale

Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale has now revealed that he hopes there will be some form of the cash-rich tournament this year, even if it is a shortened version of the regular one. He also admitted that he would prefer an Indians-only IPL over not having the tournament happening at all.

Arguably, the biggest marquee T20 tournament is all set to be postponed for the second time following the change in schedule from March 29 to April 15. While differing reports point out at separate schedule where the tournament can be hosted, it is not yet confirmed by the league’s governing council.

Badale, however, believes that there will be some form of the tournament this year. He also believes that if there was a chance to host the tournament with just Indian players, he would pick it over not playing the tournament at all.

"I think we will have some form of tournament this year. It will probably be a shortened tournament. As long as people are prepared to be creative and as long as boards are prepared to work together collaboratively, it [IPL] is hugely important to the game of cricket. It is not just of importance to the Indians that the IPL takes place,” Badale told ESPNCricinfo.

Badale also talked about how the economic trickle-down effect might be major in case the tournament does not go through. However, he is still insistent that the cash-rich league should be hosted in the presence of both Indian and foreign players. Rightly so, for IPL to become a reality, it is not just the collaboration of the Indian board with the owners and the government but also vital support from other cricketing boards. In case the tournament is to be pushed in place of Asia Cup, BCCI will need support from ACC in order to go through.

"And the uniqueness of the IPL is it gets the very, very best around the world so it is not just a collaboration between the BCCI, the owners and the Indian government, you need the collaboration of the other cricket boards as well. Because what makes the IPL special is the presence of not just the Kohlis and the Dhonis, but also the Stokeses and the Warners and the Butlers.”

“If it was a choice of no IPL or a domestic player-only IPL I would choose the latter,” he concluded.