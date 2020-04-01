Indian cricketers will have to expect a pay cut, implies Ashok Malhotra

Indian Cricketers Association’s president Ashok Malhotra has revealed that there is a chance that the Indian cricketers might have to take a pay cut during the COVID-19 struck period. He also said that during these unexpected times, there is no chance but for all to chip in to keep going.

The financial impact of the COVID-19 is severe, affecting most of the sporting associations across the globe. And, BCCI, is not any different, with the apex Indian cricketing board also set to face the wrath of the economic crisis. The former-opener turned president, Ashok Malhotra believes that the Indian stars might have to expect a pay cut during this unprecedented economic crisis.

With there being a high uncertainty about the start of the IPL, the cricketers who are part of the cash-rich league might have to take a cut on their wages. However, he was quick to add that it was unfair on the cricketers but added that this is how business goes.

“This was an unexpected scenario. These are very tough times. So, everyone will have to try and contribute from their pocket. I know it's not fair to reduce the salaries of the players, but if the parent body is not earning as much as it was doing before, the cricketers will definitely have to expect a pay cut," Malhotra told TOI on Tuesday.

Most the football-stars have already accepted a pay cut from their respective clubs, it is now the turn of the Indian cricketers. In the recent past, FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and co followed suit and pledged to give away 70% of their salary to support the club and pay the staff their wages. To add to that, Uruguay Football Association had laid off all their staff, including their coach Oscar Tabarez.

"The BCCI is the parent body of the cricketers. It's a company. If a company is making losses, then it all filters down. In Europe, almost all the footballers, normally paid the highest among all, are taking a huge pay cut, which has been announced by their associations,” he concluded.