ECB announces £61 million support package to help tackle COVID-19

England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) have announced a £61 million support package in an attempt to ensure that cricket keeps going after the biggest ‘challenge’ in the recent history. ECB’s Tom Harrison warned that there would be ‘more pain ahead’ if the situation does not improve in the future.

COVID-19 has had an economic effect on cricketing boards across the world. ECB, too, have joined the bandwagon, with their chief executive, Tom Harrison calling it ‘the biggest challenge’ in England cricket. In order to keep cricket running in the country when it resumes, ECB, on Tuesday, announced a financial aid of 61 million pounds. An ECB board meeting, on March 31, had approved the package which was designed to address the short-term issues.

"This is a real hammer blow to our plans. Our season is massively under threat now. It's an incredibly difficult time for the country and the game. Everyone will be impacted. Right now we are addressing the short term. There's more pain ahead if we lose a substantial portion of the season. We are building scenarios where we can take further steps as needed. We don't think this will be the end of it,” said Harrison, reported ESPNCricinfo.

With the County season already delayed by six weeks, Harrison said that there is a high chance that the remaining matches will behind-closed-doors this season. He also added that it is ‘not impossible’ to have two English teams play at the same time - limited-overs and Tests. However, he ensured that the players will not have to take a pay-cut to ensure financial stability.

"We are not seeking pay cuts from England players. David Mahoney [ECB FOO] is leading the cross-sports work with government on this so that we know what behind closed doors means from their perspective and so we can get permission [to play behind closed doors] as soon as we can,” he added.