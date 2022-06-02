sport iconChess

    Viswanathan Anand enters the top-10 rankings once again at 52

    Viswanathan Anand during a chess game

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:48 PM

    Renowned Indian chess player Viswanathan Anand has re-entered the world's top ten rankings in chess during the Norway Chess 2022 event, following a string of victories. A five-time world champion, Anand'srating improved to 2761 Elo, after winning two games in the tournament recently.

    Viswanathan Anand, a five-time World Champion, improved his rating by ten points to 2761 Elo after winning two games against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Veselin Topalov at the age of 52. Topalov was eliminated due to time constraints, while Vishy Anand, showcasing his brilliance, won two consecutive classical games to take a 1.5-point lead in the Norway Chess 2022 competition.

    Anand, who had defeated Carlsen in the blitz event earlier, continued the good run. With the victory over his long-time rival, the Indian ace climbed to the 9th spot in the world live rating list. Dutch GM Anish Giri and Wang Hao drew their Armageddon game after the regular game ended in a stalemate.

