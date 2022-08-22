Praggnanandhaa defeats Magnus Carlsen once again to finish second at FTX Crypto Cup

Today at 1:07 PM
R. Praggnanandhaa, a 17-year-old Indian chess prodigy, stunned Magnus Carlsen in the FTX Crypto Cup by defeating the reigning 5-time World Chess Champion, earning his third straight victory in his career against the Norwegian master. The boy from Tamil Nadu has been in sensational form this year.
In his last game at the FTX Crypto Cup, Praggnanandhaa delivered a great play against Magnus Carlsen, winning three straight games in the blitz playoffs to make history. Carlsen eventually won the FTX Crypto Cup, but not before having to put up a serious fight against the young Tamil Nadu prodigy who has recently been causing him some trouble.
At the FTX Crypto Cup, Praggnanandhaa finished a well-deserved second, only one place behind Carlsen, who miraculously managed to defend his championship despite the dangers posed by Praggnanandhaa. The match was difficult, and Praggnanandhaa had to dig deep to pull off a comeback with some spectacular plays.
In the end, the bright 17-year-old kid, who had just given his school exams, was defeated by the world champion from Norway, Magnus Carlsen, with one game remaining in their shootout for the championship, and Praggnanandhaa, who had been playing well in the whole tournament, took second place.
