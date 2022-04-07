Suffered many things that I don’t want my son to face, reveals Sarfaraz Ahmed

After their poor campaign in the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan looks like an improved side now. They first reached the semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup when no one expected them to do so. They also recently won an ODI series against Australia as the sport was played after a long time in their country. The captain of the team in the 2019 World Cup, Sarfaraz Ahmed, is no longer in the scheme of things. He was stripped of his captaincy after the poor World Cup campaign and was recently dropped from the ODI and T20Is series against Australia.