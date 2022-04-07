Suffered many things that I don’t want my son to face, reveals Sarfaraz Ahmed

Today at 9:01 AM
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that he is not too keen on his child taking cricket as a profession and doesn’t want his son to face things that he faced during his career. Sarfaraz further added that his son should work hard to achieve his goals and shouldn’t get an easy way.
After their poor campaign in the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan looks like an improved side now. They first reached the semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup when no one expected them to do so. They also recently won an ODI series against Australia as the sport was played after a long time in their country. The captain of the team in the 2019 World Cup, Sarfaraz Ahmed, is no longer in the scheme of things. He was stripped of his captaincy after the poor World Cup campaign and was recently dropped from the ODI and T20Is series against Australia.
He has a kid, Abdullah, who is passionate about cricket. However, Sarfaraz doesn’t want him to become a cricketer and he also opined that Abdullah shouldn’t face the things he has faced in his career.
"Abdullah is passionate about playing cricket. But I don't want him to become a cricketer. Actually, being a cricketer, I suffered many things that I don't want Abdullah to face. It's human nature. Being a cricketer, I want my brother or son to be selected immediately. Otherwise, it hurts," Sarfaraz said during an interview on a local channel.
Abdullah’s talent has been praised by former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan and also Sania Mirza. Sarfaraz insists that his son should work hard to achieve his goals and shouldn’t get an easy way just because of being Sarfaraz’s son.
"A lot of people said to me that Abdullah is talented and I should let him play cricket. Moin Bhai had praised Abdullah's skills, also, Sania Mirza once told me that Abdullah has the potential to become a cricketer. But I want him to achieve his goals by working hard. Nobody should give him an easy way just because he is my son," Sarfaraz mentioned.
