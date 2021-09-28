FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship | India register win over Spain in round 2

Having drawn the first match against Azerbaijan 2-2 in the first round, the Indian team managed to sneak a win in the second match by virtue of an excellent performance from R Vaishali. Team India’s no. 1 player D Harika shared the spoils with Ana Matnadze, while Bhakti Kulkarni and Mary Ann Gomes also scripted similar results in their respective games at the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship.