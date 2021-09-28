FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship | India register win over Spain in round 2

Today at 5:53 PM
The Indian chess team scripted its first win in the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship, having had the better of Spain 2.5-1.5 in the second group match. R.Vaishali pulled off a 47-point move win over Gutierrez in a Sicilian Four Knights Variation to seal the deal for India.
Having drawn the first match against Azerbaijan 2-2 in the first round, the Indian team managed to sneak a win in the second match by virtue of an excellent performance from R Vaishali. Team India’s no. 1 player D Harika shared the spoils with Ana Matnadze, while Bhakti Kulkarni and Mary Ann Gomes also scripted similar results in their respective games at the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship.
Meanwhile, R.Vaishali pulled off a 47-point move win over Gutierrez in a Sicilian Four Knights Variation to provide the match-defining point for India. Bhakti Kulkarni shared spoils with Maria Eizaguerri Floris, while Mary Ann Gomes played out a draw with Marta Garcia Martin.
In the other second-round matches, Russia blanked France 3.5-0-5, while Armenia shared the spoils with Azerbaijan 2-2. India will take on Armenia in the third round, on Tuesday.
Russia is at the top of the group, with a total of 7.5 points, followed by Armenia with a count of 4.5. Meanwhile, India are have also accumulated 4.5 points. The top two teams from the groups will qualify for the play-offs.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.