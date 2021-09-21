 user tracker image
    17-year-old R Raja Rithvik becomes India's 70th chess Grand Master

    A file photo of R Raja Rithvik.

    (Twitter)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:59 PM

    Warangal's 17-year-old prodigy R Raja Rithvik on Monday became India's 70th Grand Master when he achieved the third norm during a tournament in Hungary. Prior to this, he had achieved the first norm in 2019, while the second norm had come in August this year during the he Skalica Open.

    R Raja Rithvik has now become India's 70th chess Grandmaster, achieving the third norm during an event in Hungary, according to a report in Indian Express. On this occasion, former World Champ Viswanathan Anand congratulated the 17-year-old prodigy from Warangal. 

    “Congrats to Raja Ritvik for becoming India’s 70th Grand Master! A very proud moment to see our numbers rise,” Anand wrote in a tweet.

    The All India Chess Federation too congratulated Rithvik on the feat.

    Rithvik got the first GM norm in 2019, while he cleared the second and third norms in less than a month. The second norm came in the Skalica Open, while the third came in the First Saturday GM tournament, where he touched the 2500 Elo mark in the fourth round, where he got the better of Vaclav Finek.

    Earlier, Pune’s Harshit Raja had become India's 69th Grand Master. 

