India reaches semi-final of Online Chess Olympiad with thrilling win over Ukraine

India were aiming for a comfortable win, having taken a 2-0 lead in the second round too, but Ukraine had other plans. Anand was held again by Ivanchuck, while Santosh Gujrathi lost to Krill Shevchenko. However, with a couple of wins - Harika winnings her game against Natalia Zhukova and R Praggnanandhaa against Platon Galperin, did make things bright for the time being, but, R Vaishali lost to Mariia Berdnyk and then Humpy lost to Lulija Osmak, making things worse.