FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship | India beat Georgia in semis, to play Russia in summit clash

The Indian team made it to the final of FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship on Friday, October 1, after they beat Georgia convincingly. The Indian team of Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni, D Harika and Many Ann Gomes will be up against the top-seed Russians, who defeated Ukraine in the semis.
The Indian team advanced to the final of the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship on Friday, after Tania Sachdev beat Meri Arabidze of Georgia. India will now take on Russia, after the former beat Ukraine 3-1, as per a report in PTI. Mary Ann Gomes beat Salome Melia on the fourth board to help India draw the first match of the semifinals.
Earlier, Lela Javakshivili had beaten Bhakti Kulkarni to give Georgia the advantage. But India's top-ranked player D Harika (Elo 2511), drew with Nina Dzagnidze (Elo 2525) in a short 14-move game. On the other hand, R Vaishali, playing on the second board, shared the point with Nino Batsiahvili in 61 moves.
Gomes beat Melia in a 55-move encounter as India drew the first match 2-2.
Prior to this, the Indian team had defeated Kazakhstan 1.5-0.5.
In the other semifinal of the day, the top-seeded Russians won both the first and the second match to enter the final.
