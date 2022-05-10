Women's World Boxing Championship | Lovlina Borgohain gets past former world champion Chen Nien-Chin in first round

Today at 11:25 AM
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain started her World Championship campaign in an impressive style after she won 3-2 against former world champion Chen Nien-Chin in the 70kg opening bout. The Taipei girl came into match as a favourite with a 3-1 lead over Indian in head-to-head battles.
Chen had beaten Lovlina in the 2018 World Championship semis also, whereas the Indian's only win against the former was at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics quarters. As far as the match is concerned, both the boxers started cautiously and took time to get going. But in the second and the third round, both of them landed some heavy punches on each other, but Lovlina was a touch better in her defense.
Now she will take on Cindy Ngamba in the round-of-16 match on Friday. Meanwhile, Nitu will begin her campaign in the 48kg, against Steluta Duta. Four other Indians—Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Ankushita (66kg), and Nandini (+81kg)— have been handed a bye in their respective opening rounds.
In the last edition of the competition held in Russia in 2019, the Indians could only bag one silver and three bronze medals. In all, they have a total of 36 medals, with nine gold, eight silver, and 19 bronze in the 11 editions, just behind China and Russia.
