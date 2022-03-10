Women's World Boxing Championship | Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen make it to squad

Today at 7:47 PM
Boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen have sealed their berths in the upcoming IBA Women's World Boxing Championship, after winning their election trials held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday. Lovlina went on to beat Arundhati Choudhary of Rajasthan 7-0 in the 70kg category.
She showed her vast experience and long-range to derail her opponent, to secure the berth. On the other hand, Nikat too secured gold, a few days after she won gold medal at Strandja Memorial Tournament, where she beat Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu. This time around Nikhat got the better of Minakshi in the final/
Unfortunately, Tokyo Olympian and 2018 world championship bronze medalist Simranjeet Kaur lost in the final 2-5, to Asian Championship bronze medalist Jaismine. The winners of three weight categories -- 57kg, 60kg and 75kg -- also made it to the Asian Games.
In the 48kg category, youngster Nitu Monika 6-1 to seal her berth in the world championship squad. In the 57kg category, Manisha Moun got the better of Sonia Lather to qualify. Meanwhile, the IBA Women's Boxing Championship is scheduled to be held in Istanbul from May 6 to 21. Thereafter the Asian Games will be played in China from September 10 to 25.
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SQUAD
Nitu (48kg)
Anamika (50kg)
Nikhat (52kg)
Shiksha (54kg)
Manisha (57kg)
Jaismine (60kg)
Parveen (63kg)
Ankushita (66kg)
Lovlina (70kg)
Saweety (75kg)
Pooja Rani (81kg)
Nandini (+81kg)
