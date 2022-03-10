Women's World Boxing Championship | Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen make it to squad

In the 48kg category, youngster Nitu Monika 6-1 to seal her berth in the world championship squad. In the 57kg category, Manisha Moun got the better of Sonia Lather to qualify. Meanwhile, the IBA Women's Boxing Championship is scheduled to be held in Istanbul from May 6 to 21. Thereafter the Asian Games will be played in China from September 10 to 25.