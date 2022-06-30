Simranjit Kaur starts off with a win at the Elorda Cup 2022

Today at 2:13 PM
At the first Elorda Cup 2022 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Indian boxers Simranjit Kaur and Ananta Chopade got their careers off to striking starts with wins. Kaur, who won bronze at the 2018 World Championships, defeated Ischanova Nazym in the women's 60kg match by unanimous decision.
Ananta Chopade of India defeated Mongolian fighter Dorjnyambuu Ganbold in the men's 54 kg division in the opening match of the day with a score of 3-2 split. Simranjit and Ananta's quarterfinal matchups will now pit them against Xu Zichun of China and Altynbek Nursultan of Kazakhstan, respectively.
Three further Indian fighters were defeated in the first round at the same time. In the men's division, Muhammed Etash Khan (60 kg), Kaisham Johnson Singh (63.5 kg), and Manjeet Singh (+92 kg) all suffered 5-0 defeats against Kazakh opponents Samchuk Vassily, Bazarbai Uulu Mukhammedsabyr, and Saparbay Nurlan.
Two teams in the women's division are being competed by a 33-member Indian team, which consists of 12 men. Apart from India, boxers from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Cuba, China, and Mongolia are also competing in the competition.
Simranjit Kaur, Sonia Lather, and Jamuna Boro, together with 2021 youth world champions Gitika and Alfiya Pathan, head up India's campaign in the women's division. Lakshya Chahar, the current national champion, and Sachin, the juvenile world champion, are among the Indians competing in the men's division.
Later on the first day, Japanese boxer Rinka Tanaka would face off against another Indian boxer, Kirti, who is a member of the second Indian women's squad. On July 4, the boxing Elorda Cup finals will take place.
