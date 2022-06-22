Vijender Singh returns to professional boxing, set to take part in First Pro Boxing Event

Beijing Olympics bronze medalist Vijender Singh is all set to be in action for his sixth professional bout in the country when he takes to ring in the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ event in August. The 36-year-old has an impressive 12-1 record, with eight knockout wins, ever since he turned pro in 2015.

He faced his first defeat in Goa after winning first 12 bouts on the trot. His latest fight will be organised in Raipur. “It’s a great opportunity to introduce the sport to the people of the state and hopefully, this can inspire a new generation of boxers," Vijender Singh said in a statement. “I am currently training in Manchester and look forward to starting my unbeaten streak again this August," he added. The event, which will also have other undercard bouts besides the pro event of Vijender, will be held at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium. Excited to witness the first professional boxing in the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said: “Promoting sports for the current and next-generation is extremely important for the state of Chhattisgarh. “Having someone of the stature of Vijender Singh who has made the country proud at the Olympics will inspire young athletes throughout the state," Baghel said. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here