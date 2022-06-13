Legendary MC Mary Kom to undergo surgery for torn ACL

Today at 1:24 PM
Mary Kom has torn her ACL, and she will require corrective surgery to recoup from her injury. During the Indian boxing Commonwealth Games 2022 qualification trials for women on Thursday, the Olympic medalist injured her left knee minutes into her 48kg semi-final fight against Haryana's Nitu.
After receiving treatment, Mary Kom, who became the first Indian woman boxer to win a CWG gold medal after winning her category at Gold Coast 2018, attempted to continue but was forced to quit midway through the match.
It was the end of Mary's effort to defend her Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham, and she had to be taken out of the ring in tears.
On Saturday, a scan indicated a 'total tear of the ACL,' according to the six-time world champion. A reconstructive operation has been proposed by the doctor who is treating her.
In addition to her prescription medicine, including pain relievers, the London 2012 bronze medalist has been recommended to use 'ice treatment and knee support' for the time being.
The severity of Mary Kom's injury is a major setback for the 39-year-old boxer, who is nearing the end of her career. Despite her prowess, the seasoned boxer's days in the ring are few, and an injury would be a major setback at her age.
“It has never happened to me before and I am struggling to come to terms with it. It's devastating,” Mary Kom told the New Indian Express.
Mary Kom feels still feels she has a long way to go and she is sure to make a comeback, despite the odds and her age.
“I still feel I have one or two years of boxing left in me. I am sure I will get back to my old form. I am consulting specialists and after that, we (my team) will draw up a plan for rehabilitation. I can fight my way out of this. I will make a comeback again,” declared a determined Mary.
