CWG 2022 | Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain make it to boxing squad

In a thrilling first bout of the day, Nitu secured an impressive come-from-behind 5-2 win against the 2019 World Championships silver medallist Manju Rani. Despite losing the first round, Nitu fought back well in a contest that saw both the boxers giving hard time to each other. Meanwhile, Jaismine also faced a tough challenge from the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Parveen in the lightweight final before she managed to win by a 6-1 margin.