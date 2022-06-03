CWG 2022 | Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa to lead Indian boxing contingent

Today at 5:13 PM
After winning their particular qualifying trials on Thursday, Olympians Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa will head the men's Indian boxing squad at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Adding to Amit and Shiva, six other Indian boxers confirmed their Birmingham Games spots and will be in action from July 28.
Amit Panghal, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian, came back from the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, with a silver medal. Panghal, the silver medalist at the 2019 World Championships, beat Deepak 4-1 in the tryouts to defend India in the flyweight class in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Shiva Thapa, the previous Asian champion and 2015 global bronze medalist defeated Manish Kaushik, the CWG 2018 silver medalist, to secure the 63.5kg spot at Birmingham 2022.
Thapa will be competing in his second Commonwealth Games after falling in the round of 16 in Glasgow in 2014. In 2018, he did not take part. Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), the bronze medalist from 2018, Rohit Tokas (67kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), and Sagar (92+kg) were also in Birmingham squad.
Vikas Krishan and Gaurav Solanki, the two gold medalists from the last competition, will not be defending their championships in Birmingham. Next week will be the trials for the women's boxing team.
Indian Men’s boxing team
Amit Panghal (51kg), Husamuddin (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Sagar (92+kg)
