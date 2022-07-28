2022 Commonwealth Games | National coach Bhaskar Bhatt gives up his room in the village for Lovlina’s personal coach

Today at 3:33 PM
Sandhya Gurung, the personal coach of Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, has taken Bhaskar Bhatt's room at the Commonwealth Games Village in order to make a place for her. Bhaskar Bhatt is the head coach of the Indian women's boxing team, and had joined the team last year.
Bhatt has booked a room at a neighboring hotel. In the Village, Gurung has shifted into Bhatt's room. “I have moved to a hotel which is a 10-minute walk from the Village," Bhatt told PTI. “I volunteered to do it (give his room to Gurung) as it’s all ‘Ghar ka mamla’ and it’s best to sort out such things amongst ourselves."
Bhatt continues to have access to all the facilities and the Village despite taking up the senior women's head coaching position last year. The only difference is that he won't be permitted to stay back in the village after nightfall. “I have all the required access, so it’s not a problem for me," Bhatt said. At the World Championship in May, the Indian women's team competed under Bhatt and came home with three medals, including a gold.
Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina from Tokyo stated on Monday that her training was being hampered by her instructors' "constant harassment." Days before the Games were set to start, Gurung was added to the Indian team, which caused a delay in her accreditation. She was refused entry into the Village upon her arrival here on Sunday because she lacked an accreditation, which caused a stir. She was lodged at the same hotel as the additional authorities.
As it was difficult to have her instructors included in the squad, Lovlina claimed in a lengthy social media post on Monday that she was experiencing "mental harassment." The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) defended itself by claiming that only 33% of the playing contingent is permitted to be support personnel in accordance with the regulations.
Eight men and four women make up the Indian boxing team's roster of 12 active competitors. Four support staff members, including travelling coaches, are required under the regulations. Gurung earned her certification on Tuesday after the IOA helped to expand the quota to eight.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.