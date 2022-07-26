Boxer Lovlina Borgohain complains of mental abuse before Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain, an Olympic bronze medallist, revealed on Twitter on Monday that she has been the target of mental abuse in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games. In a statement, she said that one of her coaches was sent back to India, while the other was barred access to CWG village.

Lovlina also shared on social media how the mental abuse has significantly hampered her preparation for the Commonwealth Games in 2022. Note that Lovlina Borgohain will compete for India in the 70 kg division in the Commonwealth Games 2022, which will begin on July 28.

“Today with great sorrow I want to confess that I am facing a lot of harassment. The coaches who helped me secure a medal in the Olympics are being removed, again and again, affecting my training and competition preparation," Lovlina Borgohain shared this note on Twitter.

Additionally, she shared, "One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji and she is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp and they are added quite late."

"This has caused me a lot of problems in my training and this causes mental harassment as well. Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurungji is not getting entry into the Commonwealth Village and she is outside. Due to this, my training stopped eight days ahead of the competition. My second coach has also been sent back to India."

She claims that despite several pleas for it to stop, this is still happening to her and it's caused her a great deal of mental anguish.

"I do not know how to focus on the Games in this situation. Due to this, my last world championships were also ruined. But I do not want to ruin my CWG campaign because of this politics. I hope that I can break these politics and win a medal for my country," she added.

Days before the opening of the Commonwealth Games, news agency PTI revealed that sports psychologist Gayatri Vartak and assistant boxing coach Sandhya Gurung had joined the Indian team. Lovlina Borgohain, who won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, has been working closely with Dronacharya Awardee Gurung, an assistant coach in the national camp. In May's national camp, Vartak, a coach for mental toughness, worked with the Indian table tennis team.