Chandigarh, UP boxers shine at 5th Youth Men’s & Women’s National Championships

Simran Verma (50kg) and Niraj Rajbhar (54kg) were the other two Maharashtra boxers to make progress after winning by RSC margins against Assam’s Mary Moran and Kerala’s Muhammed Fahil respectively in the women’s and men’s categories. Meanwhile, seven boxers from Uttar Pradesh, including three women, began their campaigns on a winning note. Kusum (50kg) and Shraddha (63kg) notched up RSC wins against their respective opponents from Telangana, Ashwin Kulkarni, and Vennela Gandamalla.