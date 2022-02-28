Strandja Memorial | Nikhat Zareen and Nitu clinch gold medals at Europe's oldest competition

High on confidence, the two-time youth world champion Nitu, who sent the former world championships silver medallist Hanna Okhota of Ukraine packing in the last encounter, was more aggressive between the two and surprised her Italian opponent with a combination of punches and her speed. Having titled the first two rounds in her favour, Nitu made Prisciandro work hard for a point in the last three minutes and secured the gold medal comfortably, winning a lopsided bout by a unanimous margin.