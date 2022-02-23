BFI announces new selection policy for Commonwealth Games and Asian Games

The national boxing federation has unveiled its selection policy for big tournaments like the CWG and Asian Games, which will take place between July and September this year. The first set of trials for the women's world championships in Turkey in May would be placed next month, as per the BFI.

"Simultaneously, selection trials for the elite women will also be held for selecting boxers for the Asian Games," the policy stated. The world championship trials will be held from March 7 to 9, followed by the Asiad trials from March 10 to 13. While the dates are not specified in the document, it is learned from reliable federation sources that the world championship trials will be held from March 7 to 9, followed by the Asiad trials from March 10 to 13.

The Commonwealth Games women's trials will take place in June. In the "middle of May," the men will go through selection trials for both the Commonwealth and Asian Games. The CWG will take place first in the competitive calendar, from July 28 to August 8, in Birmingham, while the Asiad will take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 10 to 25.

"The selection committee will comprise President, BFI (or his nominee), and an expert panel of reputed veteran boxers, preferably Arjuna/Dronacharya awardees, past Olympians, and past world championships medallists," according to the policy.

To eliminate any complaints, the trial fights will be videotaped, and all national campers will be eligible to compete. After a disappointing Olympic result in Tokyo last year, the Commonwealth and Asian Games will be key tournaments for Indian boxing.

Only Lovlina Borgohain could finish on the podium with a bronze in the Japanese capital, out of an extraordinary nine who qualified, including five men and four women. It resulted in a reorganization of the coaching staff, with new head coaches appointed for both men and women. The men's camp is presently led by Narender Rana, while the women's camp is led by Bhaskar Bhatt, a former youth coach.

This happened after the BFI conducted a study of the Olympic performance, which came as a surprise given the boxers' stellar performance in the lead-up to the Games. The five men that participated in Tokyo, including world number one Amit Panghal, have not competed since the disastrous campaign and have only recently joined the national camp.

They were unable to compete in the 2021 national championships due to fitness difficulties, and they were also unable to go to Bulgaria for the current Strandja Memorial event since they were not considered "competition ready."

In the 2018 Commonwealth Games, India won nine medals, including three golds, as well as several silver and bronze medals. MC Mary Kom, a six-time world champion, Gaurav Solanki, and Vikas Krishan were the gold medalists that year. Both Mary Kom and Krishan are hoping for a repeat performance in the 2018 CWG. The Asian Games provided one gold and one bronze medal, with Panghal taking the yellow metal and Krishan coming in third.