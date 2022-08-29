Top Indian men boxers to attend 10-day camp in Iran

Today at 2:53 PM
A 13-person elite men's boxing squad from India will begin a 10-day training camp and competition trip to Iran, under the direction of Deepak Kumar Bhoria and Kavinder Singh Bisht. The camp will include some of the top and upcoming names in Indian boxing, who could make it big in the future.
The Thailand Open gold medalist Govind Kumar Sahani (48 kg), Ananta Chopade (54 kg), Md Etash Khan (60 kg), Sachin (67 kg), Amit Kumar (71 kg), Naveen Boora (75 kg), Arshdeep (80 kg), Lakshya Chahar (86 kg), Naveen Kumar (92 kg), and Tokyo Olympics quarterfinalist Satish Kumar (92+ kg) are also participating in the camp, which has been organized by The Boxing Federation of India (BFI).
The 51 kg division's current national champion is Deepak. He also won silver in the Asian Championship. This camp does not include the eight Indian men's boxers that competed in the most recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In the first week of September, they will resume formal instruction. The 13 fighters and 4 support personnel have already arrived in Iran and will begin training on Sunday.
BFI organized the training camp as a part of its strategy to maximize their exposure abroad and provide them with equal opportunities to be chosen for important international competitions. According to a BFI announcement, offering such exposure tours would help to build the reserve pool in each weight category. BFI seeks high standards for the best boxers.
