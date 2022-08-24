Mary Kom goes through ACL surgery, assures fans of quick recovery

Today at 11:37 AM
After having reconstructive surgery for the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury she sustained in June, Indian boxing champion Mary Kom is making progress toward recovery. The Commonwealth Games 2022 trials were where the bronze medalist from the London Olympics sustained the injury.
She injured her left knee during her match with Nitu Ghanghas in the 48 kg semifinals in Birmingham, who ultimately won the gold medal. Following the scans, Mary Kom has no choice but to withdraw from CWG 2022. On Monday, she underwent surgery in a hospital in Mumbai.
The legendary Indian fighter shared a few images from the hospital following the reconstructive procedure. She also acknowledged the oversight provided by the therapy by the nonprofit organisation Olympic Gold Quest.
She tweeted, "I will be fine very soon." The femur and tibia, the top of the shinbone, is joined by the ACL, one of four ligaments in the knee joint. It is a typical injury among athletes. The recuperation time following reconstruction surgery, which uses tissue or graft to repair the torn ACL, can range from six to twelve months.
Mary Kom became the first female boxer from India to win a gold medal in the CWG (in 2018). She last competed on a global scale at the Tokyo Olympics, when she advanced to the pre-quarterfinals before falling to Colombian Ingrit Valencia by a 3:2 split decision.
