Nikhat Zareen to continue fighting in 50kg category until 2024 Olympics

In recent months, Nikhat Zareen has been on a winning streak as the Indian boxer earned a gold medal at the world championships in Istanbul, Turkey, in May, and then repeated the feat at the Commonwealth Games in 2022. Zareen also showed her flexibility by participating in both, 50kg and 52kg.
The removal of the 52kg division from Birmingham 2022 and the Olympics in Paris 2024 made the change essential. “I prefer losing weight and boxing in lower weight categories. So, I will continue in this category,” Nikhat Zareen told PTI.
The maneuver may appear easy to the untrained eye, but the pugilist clarified that it was not. “The win is very important for me as it has come in a new category. I had to work harder to cut down two kilograms and at the same time not let up the speed and power,” Nikhat explained.
“There were a lot of expectations on me after winning the world championships, no doubt about that. But it’s good to be in a pressure situation. I don’t want to take it easy in the ring. I should feel that I’m under pressure and people expect a medal from me. Pressure only brings the best out of me,” she added.
In the 50kg division, Nikhat Zareen will have precisely two years to get ready for the Paris 2024 Olympics. She acknowledged that there would be tremendous expectations of her.
