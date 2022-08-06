LIVE - CWG 2022 | Chance for Indian boxers to seal medals

It is a big day for the Indian boxing contingent, who would be playing their semi-final matches today, starting at 3pm, at the Commonwealth Games 2022. After Lovlina Borgohain lost early in the competition, the onus is on the others to bring back a handful of medals for the country.

ROUND 1 AMIT vs PATRICK

Patrick one his last fight after the referee stopped the fight. I don't think he will be doing that today.

We are almost ready as we wait for the boxers to make their way out to the ring.

Amit Phangal will be up next. He will take on Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba

Dhillon comes out of the box firing but Nitu does well to stay away. A good defensive round should be enough for the Indian here. BUT SHE GOES ON THE ATTACK WITH A HUGE HOOK AGAIN!! AND AGAIN IT IS A STANDING COUNT FOR DHILLON!!!

AND THE REFEREE STOPS THE CONTEST!!! THIS IS A WIN FOR THE INDIAN!! WHAT A BRILLIANT PERFORMANCE THAT WAS!

The Canadian is now trying to assert herself but she gets caught by a counter jab by the Indian. Huge jab by the Canadian now. And again. Nitu has been on the backfoot in this round. She comes back with a three punch combo but only one lands cleanly. Nitu comes back with another quick jab. AND SHE PUTS IN A HUGE HOOK!! STANDING COUNT FOR DHILLON!! THIS WILL BE A ROUND FOR NITU AGAIN

Nitu has landed a great hook by the Indian. It has been quite a slow start by the boxers. Nitu has been the aggressive of the two. Dillon tries to counter but the Indian reponds with a great jab into the face. Dhillon is now coming out to fight. ANOTHER BIG JAB BY THE INDIAN! The Canadian finally lands a jab and hook combo but this round should go to the Indian.

HERE WE GO!!

Here come the boxers.

UPDATE - The first day of the match is for Nitu Gangahas in the 45kg category, where she takes on Canada's Priyanka in the semis. STAY TUNED for the latest.

SCHEDULE DAY 9

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

Women’s F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh - 2:50 pm

Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3 pm

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable - 4:20 pm

Women’s Tea 4x100m Relay round 1, Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi - 4:45 pm

Women’s Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala - 11:30 pm

Men’s 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40 am

SQUASH

Men’s doubles, quarterfinal: V Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh vs Yow Eain Ng/Wern Chee Yuen - 5:15 pm

Mixed doubles, semifinal: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Joelle King/Paul Coll - 6 pm

BADMINTON

Women’s singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh - 4:20 pm

Women’s singles quarterfinals: Akarshi Kashyap vs Kirsty Gilmour - 6 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth vs Toby Penty - 10 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Paul Georges - 10 pm

Women’s doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Tahlia Richardson/Katherine Wynter - 10:50 pm

Men’s doubles quarterfinals: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Schueler/Nathan - 11:40 pm

BOXING

Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu Ghangas vs Priyanka Dhillon - 3 pm

Men’s Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba - 3:30 pm

Women’s Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen vs Savannah Stubley - 7:15 pm

Women’s Lightweight (57kg-60kg) semifinal: Jaismine vs Gemma Richardson - 8 pm

Men’s Featherweight, semifinal: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Joseph Commey - 11:30 pm

Men’s Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg) semifinal: Rohit Tokas vs Stephen Zimba - 12:45 pm

Super Heavyweight (over 92kg) semifinal: Sagar vs Ifeanyi Onyekwere - 1:30 am

CRICKET

Women’s T20 semi-final: India vs England - 3:30 pm

HOCKEY

Men’s team semi-final: India vs South Africa - 10:30 pm

TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS

Women’s doubles round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison vs Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang/Lara Whitton- 2 pm

Women’s doubles round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale vs Oumehani Hosenally/Nandashwaree Jalim - 2 pm

Men’s Singles quarterfinal: Sharath Kamal vs Quek Izaac Yong - 2:40 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinal: G Sathiyan vs Sam Walker - 3:25 PM IST

Men’s singles quarterfinal: Sanil Shetty vs Liam Pitchford - 3:25 PM IST

Women’s singles semifinal: Sreeja Akula vs Tianwei Feng - 4:10 PM IST

Men’s doubles semifinal: Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan vs Nicholas Lum/Finn Luu - 4:55 PM IST

Mixed doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja vs Nicholas Lum/Minhyung Jee - 6 pm

Women’s doubles quarter-final* - 8:30 PM IST

WRESTLING (starts at 3 pm)

Men’s Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar vs Suraj Singh

Men’s Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra vs Randhawa

Women’s Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag vs Montague

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 1: Vinesh Phogat vs Mercy

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot vs Lemofack

Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen vs Ogbonna John

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat vs Samantha

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 2:Pooja Gehlot vs Ndolo

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat vs Keshani