Indian women boxers to train in Istanbul before World Championship

The Indian women's boxing team, including Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, will train in Turkey for the upcoming World Championship, to be held in Istanbul, from May 6 to 21. Originally, the championship was slated to be held in December last year but was postponed due to Covid-19.
The training will include a 15-day camp for the Indian boxers as well. "We had requested SAI to sanction a 15-day camp ahead of the world championships so that boxers could acclimatize before the event," women's head coach Bhaskar Bhatt told PTI.
"The camp in Istanbul will also provide the boxers with the opportunity to train and spar with pugilists participating from other countries," Bhatt added. The world championship will also serve as the curtain-raiser for the Indian boxers before the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games later in the year. Not only that, it would be Lovlina's first competition since Tokyo 2020.
Bhatt further revealed that Lovlina would also be preparing to compete in the 75kg at the Paris Games. "The kind of body structure and reach that she has, going up a weight category to 75kg will cause her no harm. It will benefit her only.
"She is mentally preparing for the new weight categories. We have had a busy year this year. Next year we will begin with the preparation for the Olympics," Bhatt added.
Indian Team
Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Parveen (63.5kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70kg), Saweety Boora (75kg), Pooja Rani (81kg), and Nandini (+81kg).
