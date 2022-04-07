Thailand Open International | Amit Panghal enters semis, crushes local boxer 5-0 in quarters

The Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament 2022 in Phuket saw ace Indian boxer Amit Panghal pound his way into the semi-finals for the very first time since the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. In the men's 52kg competition, Panghal overpowered Thanakon Aonyaem of Thailand and won 5-0.

Meanwhile, Ashish Kumar, a Tokyo Olympian, continued his strong form and advanced to the finals among three other Indian pugilists fighting in separate divisions.

In the men's 81kg semi-final, Ashish Kumar, who won gold in the men's 75kg in the previous edition, blanked Maikhel Roberrd Muskita of Indonesia 5-0. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Thailand's Aphisit Khankhokkhruea.

Other Indians that made it to the finals in their respective divisions were Monika (women's 48kg), Govind Sahani (men's 48kg), and Varinder Singh (men's 60kg).

Monika, who had defeated two-time world champion Josie Gabuco of the Philippines in the last round, looked strong against Tran Thi Diem Kieu of Vietnam in the final and won by a majority verdict.

Meanwhile, Govind Sahani had to put in a lot of effort against a tenacious Nguyen Linh Phung of Vietnam in a tough fight that saw both fighters land strong blows. Govind Sahani took control of the fight right away and won 4-1 on a split decision.

Varinder Singh earned a walkover in the men's 60kg semi-finals against Palestine's Abdel Rahman Abunab.

Bhagyabati Kachari (women's 75kg) advanced to the semi-finals with a 5-0 win over Thailand's Pornnipa Chutee in the women's quarterfinals earlier in the day.

The lone Indian boxer to lose on the day was Rohit Mor (men's 57kg). Rujakran Juntrong of Thailand defeated the national champion 5-0.

India took home eight medals at the 2019 Thailand Open, including one gold, four silver, and three bronze. India has sent 15 boxers to compete in this edition, eight men and seven women.