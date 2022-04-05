Thailand Open International | Ashish Kumar and Manish Moun cruise into semis

The Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament 2022 in Phuket saw Indian boxers Ashish Kumar and Manisha Moun blast their way into the semi-finals of their respective categories. In the men's 81kg quarters, Ashish dominated Thailand's Aphisit Khankhokkhruea and won by unanimous decision.

In the 75kg division, he had won gold in the previous competition in 2019. In the women's 57kg, Manisha Moun, who just qualified for the forthcoming global championships as well as the Asian Games, won a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Thailand's two-time young Asian champion Porntip Buapa.

Monika (women's 48kg) of India also advanced to the final four after a shocking 4-1 victory against two-time world champion Josie Gabuco of the Philippines.

In the semi-finals, Monika will face Tran Thi Diem Kieu of Vietnam, who had a bye in the previous round.

Renu (women's 54kg) and Monika (women's 63kg) were eliminated early after losing in their quarterfinals.

Monika was defeated by RSC (referee stops contest) judgment against local favourite Panpatchara Somnuek, while Renu lost 3-2 against Italy's under-22 European champion Sirine Charaabi.

Sumit (men's 75kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (men's 91kg) will face Kazakhstan's Timur Nurseitov and current Youth Olympics champion Aibek Oralbay in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, the third day of the competition.

On April 10, the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament will come to a close. India has selected a total of 15 boxers for the competition, including eight men and seven women.