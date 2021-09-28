Women's boxing coach Raffaele Bergamasco heads back home, says no clarity by BFI on Future

Today at 7:43 PM
Indian women boxing team's high-performance director Raffaele Bergamasco has decided to leave for Italy, with no clear picture being given to him by the BFI, on his future. Appointed in 2017, he produced a boxing Olympics medal for India after a gap of nine years when Lovlina won in Tokyo.
Indian women's boxing's high-performance director Raffaele Bergamasco is on his way out of the country, after the national federation has failed to give a clear picture, whether he will be retained or not. The 50-year-old's contract is about to end of Wednesday, and the latter told PTI that he is stressed after getting no response from the federation.
"I will go home now. I will wait for the BFI to respond to me in the next two weeks on my status before the women's national championship happens in mid-October. I am very stressed and in a bad situation," he said. "If they call me, I will come back on October 15 before the Nationals and if they don't, then I will decide what to do next. I will send an e-mail like I have been doing," he added.
"I have no bitterness, I just want some communication."
Earlier, it was reported that both the foreign coaches will get a three-month extension, however, the Italian is not keen on a short-term renewal of the contract.
"The SAI got back to me and told me that they are waiting for the BFI to take a call and cannot say anything beyond that. I have been in my room at the Indira Gandhi Stadium for the last one month and I think I need to go back to my family," he said.
But despite the uncertainty, both the coaches have expressed their desire to keep working in India.
