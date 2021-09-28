AIBA to allow spectators in Boxing World Championship, starting on October 24

Today at 2:01 PM
The AIBA has announced that the spectators will be back in the arena to cheer for their favourite boxers, in the upcoming World Championship, starting in October. For the first time ever, the championship also involves huge prize money, with the winners taking home a whopping USD 100000.
In a positive move, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) has announced that fans will be allowed in the arena for the World Championship to be held in Serbia, in October. The body also announced that the tickets have gone for sale, for the event starting on October 24.
"Spectators are allowed at the 2021 AIBA men's World Boxing Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. Tickets for the main AIBA event went on sale via official tickets partner eFinity on the website efinity.rs," the AIBA said.
AIBA president Umar Kremlev went on to say that he is eager to see fans back in the arena after the COVID-19 pandemic brought in place many safety regulations. "We are waiting for boxing fans from Serbia and around the globe to attend AIBA World Boxing Championships," Kremlev said.
"For us, it will be the first major event with spectators after the start of the pandemic. We are happy to welcome everyone in Belgrade at Stark Arena. I expect tough fights, beautiful victories and bright emotions from the tournament. Our boxers will deliver a great show for everyone," he added.
Apart from that, there is a huge cash-reward for the boxers; the highest till now. The gold medal winner will bag USD 100,000. The silver-medallists will receive USD 50,000 and both bronzes in each weight category will walk away with USD 25,000.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.