AIBA to allow spectators in Boxing World Championship, starting on October 24

In a positive move, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) has announced that fans will be allowed in the arena for the World Championship to be held in Serbia, in October. The body also announced that the tickets have gone for sale, for the event starting on October 24.

"Spectators are allowed at the 2021 AIBA men's World Boxing Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. Tickets for the main AIBA event went on sale via official tickets partner eFinity on the website efinity.rs," the AIBA said.

AIBA president Umar Kremlev went on to say that he is eager to see fans back in the arena after the COVID-19 pandemic brought in place many safety regulations. "We are waiting for boxing fans from Serbia and around the globe to attend AIBA World Boxing Championship s," Kremlev said.

"For us, it will be the first major event with spectators after the start of the pandemic. We are happy to welcome everyone in Belgrade at Stark Arena. I expect tough fights, beautiful victories and bright emotions from the tournament. Our boxers will deliver a great show for everyone," he added.