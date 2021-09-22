Shiva Thapa defends his national title, to represent India at World Championship

On an eventful and final day of the Men’s National Boxing Championships 2021 on Tuesday, Assam's Shiva Thapa defended his title against SSCB's Dalveer Singh Tomar 5-0. Now Thapa, a World Championship bronze medalist, will represent India in the coveted tournament, starting October, once again.

India's ace boxer Shiva Thapa defended his title successfully at the Men’s National Boxing Championships 2021 on Tuesday, while SSCB's Mohammad Hussamuddin had to settle with silver, according to a report in Olympics.com. The World Championship bronze-medalist Thapa cruised to a 5-0 win over SSCB's Dalveer Singh Tomar in the final of 63.5kg category.

Courtesy of this win, Thapa will now represent India in the World Championship slated to be held in Belgrade, Serbia in October. On the other hand, Hussamuddin was in for a tough time against the teenage sensation, Delhi's Rohit Mor in the 57kg final.

Mor is 2020 Khelo India champions as well and completely outboxed Hussamuddian 5-0.

Having tasted defeat in this category, SSCB made amends in the other weight categories, as their boxers went on to win the top prize in eight divisions. In the 92kg category, Sanjeet emerged as the clear winner with a 5-0 win over Haryana's Naveen Kumar.

Eventually, SSCB returned with eight gold, three silver and a solitary bronze from the nationals. On the other hand, RSPB clinched two gold, three silver and two bronze to take the second position. Delhi stood third with one gold and four bronze.

Deepak Kumar was named the best boxer in the championship while Nishant Dev took the promising boxer award.

Men’s National Boxing Championships 2021

48kg Govind Sahani Kuldeep Kumar

51kg Deepak Ankit

54kg Akash Rajpinder Singh

57kg Rohit Mor Mohammad Hussamuddin

60kg Varinder Singh Etash Khan Muhammed

63.5kg Shiva Thapa Dalveer Singh Tomar

67kg Akash Aditya Pratap Yadav

71kg Nishant Dev Amit Kumar

75kg Sumit Rohit Tokas

80kg Sachin Kumar Vinit

86kg Lakshya Paryag Chauhan

92kg Sanjeet Naveen Kumar

92+kg Narender Sagar