    Shiva Thapa defends his national title, to represent India at World Championship

    Shiva Thapa in action at the Nationals.

    (BFI)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:40 AM

    On an eventful and final day of the Men’s National Boxing Championships 2021 on Tuesday, Assam's Shiva Thapa defended his title against SSCB's Dalveer Singh Tomar 5-0. Now Thapa, a World Championship bronze medalist, will represent India in the coveted tournament, starting October, once again.

    India's ace boxer Shiva Thapa defended his title successfully at the Men’s National Boxing Championships 2021 on Tuesday, while SSCB's Mohammad Hussamuddin had to settle with silver, according to a report in Olympics.com. The World Championship bronze-medalist Thapa cruised to a 5-0 win over SSCB's Dalveer Singh Tomar in the final of 63.5kg category. 

    Courtesy of this win, Thapa will now represent India in the World Championship slated to be held in Belgrade, Serbia in October. On the other hand, Hussamuddin was in for a tough time against the teenage sensation, Delhi's Rohit Mor in the 57kg final. 

    Mor is 2020 Khelo India champions as well and completely outboxed Hussamuddian 5-0. 

    Having tasted defeat in this category, SSCB made amends in the other weight categories, as their boxers went on to win the top prize in eight divisions. In the 92kg category, Sanjeet emerged as the clear winner with a 5-0 win over Haryana's Naveen Kumar. 

    Eventually, SSCB returned with eight gold, three silver and a solitary bronze from the nationals. On the other hand, RSPB clinched two gold, three silver and two bronze to take the second position. Delhi stood third with one gold and four bronze.

    Deepak Kumar was named the best boxer in the championship while Nishant Dev took the promising boxer award. 

    Men’s National Boxing Championships 2021

    48kg            Govind Sahani Kuldeep Kumar

    51kg            Deepak                 Ankit

    54kg            Akash                   Rajpinder Singh

    57kg            Rohit Mor              Mohammad Hussamuddin

    60kg            Varinder Singh Etash Khan Muhammed

    63.5kg         Shiva Thapa           Dalveer Singh Tomar

    67kg            Akash                    Aditya Pratap Yadav

    71kg            Nishant Dev           Amit Kumar

    75kg            Sumit                    Rohit Tokas

    80kg            Sachin Kumar         Vinit

    86kg            Lakshya                 Paryag Chauhan

    92kg            Sanjeet                 Naveen Kumar

    92+kg         Narender                Sagar

