Boxers Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet inch closer to World Championship berths

Indian boxers Sanjeet, Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin are a step closer to the World Championship berth, as they progressed into the finals of the Men's National Boxing Championships on Monday. Sanjeet, who is the reigning Asian champion, thrashed his opponent Harsh Kaushik from Delhi to win 5-0. Now in the final, the former will take on Naveen Kumar from Haryana.