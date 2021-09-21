Boxers Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet inch closer to World Championship berths

Today at 9:21 AM
In the semi-final clashes on Monday, World Championship bronze medalist Shiva Thapa trounced his opponent Abhishek Yadav 5-0 to make it to the summit bout of the Men's National Boxing Championships. Reigning Asian champion Sanjeet and Husamuddin of Services too progressed to the gold medal clash.
Indian boxers Sanjeet, Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin are a step closer to the World Championship berth, as they progressed into the finals of the Men's National Boxing Championships on Monday. Sanjeet, who is the reigning Asian champion, thrashed his opponent Harsh Kaushik from Delhi to win 5-0. Now in the final, the former will take on Naveen Kumar from Haryana.
In another bout, Hussamuddin staved off a tough challenge from youth world champion Sachin, and could only win 4-1 in the 57kg category. In the final, he will face Delhi's Rohit Mor in the gold medal match, according to a report in IANS.
In the 63.5kg, World Championship bronze medalist Shiva Thapa too made it to the summit clash after a victory over Uttar Pradesh's Abhishek Yadav.
Deepak (51kg), Akash (54kg), Etash Khan Muhammed (60kg), Dalveer Singh Tomar (63.5kg), Akash (67kg), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (80kg), Lakshya (86kg) and Narender (+92kg) also made it to the final two. Interestingly, all are from SSCB.
On the other hand, Chandigarh's Kuldeep Kumar (48kg) and Sagar (+92kg) also made their way into the finals.
All the winners in each category will earn a chance to participate in the World Championship in Serbia from October 24 to November 6.
