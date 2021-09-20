Shiva Thapa, Sachin Siwach enter medal rounds at National Boxing Championship

Today at 10:38 AM
Current national champion and five-time Asian Championship medalist, Shiva Thapa has made it to the semis in the 63kg weight category at men's National Boxing Championship 2021 on Sunday. Youth World Champion Sachin Siwach, too, progressed to the next round after beating Goa's Roshan Zamir.
Indian boxers Shiva Thapa and world youth champion Sachin Siwach cruised into the semi-final of the men's National Boxing Championship 2021 on Sunday. The fighter from Assam, Thapa, beat Ankit Narwal of Railways 4-1 in the 63kg category. While Siwach beat Goa's Roshan Zamir 5-0 to progress to the next round.
CWG bronze-medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin of the Services got the better of Maharashtra’s Rushikesh Gaud to enter the 57kg semi-finals.
The semis round will start on Monday, and the losing semi-finalists will have to settle for a bronze. The winners of each category will get a chance to represent the country in the World Championship in Serbia from October 26.
The national championships is in its fifth year currently and is played in different weight categories -- 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63.5kg, 67kg, 71kg, 75kg, 80kg, 86kg, 92kg, and +92kg.
Earlier, Gaurav Bidhuri, who is a World Championship medalist, was knocked out in the first round match of his weight category by Sachin.
