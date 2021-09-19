2021 Men's National Boxing Championship | Mohammed Hussamuddin enters quarter-final with dominating win

Today at 11:32 AM
Defending champion Mohammed Hussamuddin scripted a dominating win to enter the quarter-final of the ongoing National Boxing Championships at Bellary, Karnataka on Saturday. Haryana’s Sachin also reached the last-eight stage with a win over Manipur's Jobison Yengkokpam with a unanimous decision.
Mohammed Hussamuddin displayed some sensational boxing skills to enter the quart-final of the ongoing National Boxing Championships at Bellary, Karnataka on Saturday. The defending champion outclassed his opponent with constant punches, eventually securing a 5-0 unanimous decision in his favour.
In the other round-of-16 match, in the 57kg category, Haryana’s Sachin had the better of Manipur's Jobison Yengkokpam. The former, who already registered an upset over world championships bronze medallist Gaurav Bhiduri, just ran over his opponent with a unanimous decision of 5-0 to book a berth in the last eight of the championships.
Goa’s Roshan Zamir was involved in a thrilling contest with Suraj Bhan Singh, with the former eventually edging past the Rajasthan-based pugilist with a 3-2 split decision, in the 54kg event. Meanwhile, Delhi’s Rohit Mor (57kg) and Rajasthan’s Bhim Pratap Singh (54kg) progressed to the quarter-finals with identical 5-0 unanimous decisions.
Chandigarh’s Aman (67kg) and Sachin (71kg) startled everyone with dominating performances in their respective bouts, with the referees forcing to stop the contest (RSC) in the second round and paved their way into the quarter-finals.
The gold medal winners from the national championships will directly qualify for world championships, in Belgrade, later this year.
