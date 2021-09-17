Sachin stuns World Championship medallist Gaurav Bidhuri at Men's National Boxing Championship

In a surprise result, Haryana boxer Sachin ousted World Championship bonze-medalist Gaurav Bidhuri from the Men's National Boxing Championship on Friday. Bidhuri was no match to Sachin and lost the bout 1-4, which means that he won't qualify to participate in the World Championship in Serbia.

The Elite Men's National Boxing Championship saw an upset on Friday, when Haryana boxer ousted World Championship bronze-medalist Gaurav Bidhuri in the 57kg category. Sachin was up against the strongest contender for the gold but ended up winning the bout comfortably 4-1. Once again, Haryana boxer Ankit Khatana progressed into the quarterfinals of the 75kg category after he beat Himachal Pradesh's Dharm Pal by a unanimous margin. Telangana's Savio Dominic Michael (54kg) and Goa's Ashok Patil (67kg) also made it to the last-eight in their respective weight categories. Savio got the better of Jharkhand's Krishna Jora, while Patil beat Himachal Pradesh's Mohan Chander. In the 48kg category, Chandigarh's Kuldeep Kumar (48kg) and Sachin progressed too. Kuldeep won against Rajsthan's Sushil Sahran. Sachin landed a flurry of punches on Roushan Kumar of Bihar during a 71kg opening round bout, and the referee had to stop the contest midway. Lastly, Maharashtra pugilist Nikhil Dubey too made it to the last eight in the 75kg category. He beat Telangana's Venu Mandala.