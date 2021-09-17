2021 Men's National Boxing Championship | Deepak Kumar, Naveen Bora register wins in their respective bouts

Indian boxers Deepak Kumar and Naveen Bora scripted victories in their respective bouts on Day 2 of the ongoing Men’s National Boxing Championship, on Thursday. The winners at the event will be handed an automatic qualification to the world championships that will be held in Serbia, later this year.

Deepak Kumar, the main highlight on Day 2 of the ongoing Men's National Boxing Championship, defeated Bihar's Aman Kumar by straight sets (5-0) in their 51kg category event. The SSCB (Services Sports Control Board) employee hogged the limelight earlier this year, when he had the better of world and Olympic champion Shakobodin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the semi-finals of the Strandja Memorial tournament. However, he could only manage a silver medal finish at the above-mentioned tournament after losing the summit clash to Bulgaria's Daniel Asenov. Deepak's fellow SSCP pugilist, Naveen Bora, who won a bronze medal at the Strandja Memorial tournament, also began with a win in the 71kg category. A total of 75 bouts across 11 categories were staged on the second day of the competition. The winners at the event will be handed an automatic qualification to the 2021 World Boxing Championships, set to be held in October, in Serbia. Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympians - Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishan, Ashish Kumar, and Satish Kumar, have all decided to skip the event owing to injuries and lack of practice.