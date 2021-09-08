Not letting the fame get in my way, eyes fixed on Olympic gold, asserts Lovlina Borgohain

With fame, come expectations and constant pressure to keep up her graph on the rise in the upcoming days. Many experts believe that the recently acquired spotlight, including numerous interviews and felicitation ceremonies, might distract Lovlina from her game. But, the pugilist herself has put such speculations to rest, stating that she will not let the off-the-ring developments hamper her game, as she is now eyeing a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.