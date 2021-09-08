Not letting the fame get in my way, eyes fixed on Olympic gold, asserts Lovlina Borgohain

Today at 11:56 AM
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlona Borgohain is determined not to let the recent fame she acquired distract her, with her eyes now fixed on a gold medal ahead of the 2024 Paris Games. The boxer from Assam never boarded the flight as a favourite but returned from Tokyo as a national hero.
In a star-packed Indian contingent, Lovlina Borgohain was least expected to finish on the podium. However, against all odds, she did manage to claim the bronze medal after a couple of inspiring wins at the Tokyo Games. Life was never the same for the shy girl from Assam, with her now a known face in Indian sports.
With fame, come expectations and constant pressure to keep up her graph on the rise in the upcoming days. Many experts believe that the recently acquired spotlight, including numerous interviews and felicitation ceremonies, might distract Lovlina from her game. But, the pugilist herself has put such speculations to rest, stating that she will not let the off-the-ring developments hamper her game, as she is now eyeing a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"I think it's easy not to get carried away by it because my focus is clear," "I am thinking about converting this bronze into gold at the Paris Olympics in three years' time. Till the time I do it, I won't stop,” said Lovlina Borgohain, as reported by the TOI.
"My dream has not come true. I have an Olympic medal but it is not the gold. So, my journey has not ended because I still want an Olympic gold. I am happy that fame has come my way but I am not letting that get to me,” she added.
