BFI offers three-month contract extension to foreign coaches, to take call after World Championships

The BFI (Boxing Federation of India) has decided to offer a three-month contract extension to the foreign coaches, whose tenures were supposed end this month. As per reports, the future of the coaches would be assessed after the World Championships for men and women, later this year.
Despite Lovlina Borgohain’s epic feat at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the rest of the boxing contingent was far from producing a competitive display. World no. 1 Amit Panghal’s exit in the opening round of the men’s flyweight category was one of the most disappointing moments of India’s Olympic campaign.
The foreign coaches soon came under scrutiny, once the Games ended. However, the BFI (Boxing Federation) have decided to offer a three-month contract extension to the overseas coaches, whose tenures were supposed to end this month itself. As per the decision taken by BFI’s executive committee, the future of the coaches would be done after a review, following the World Championships for men and women, later this year.
Indian boxing has two foreign coaches on board, which includes men’s high-performance director Santiago Nieva of Spain and the women’s counterpart Rafaelle Bergamasco, of Italy. Both of them were recruited in 2017 and their contracts were set to expire after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“We have sought a three-month extension (from the Sports Authority of India) for both of them. The men’s World Championship is due next month and the women’s one is scheduled some time in December, we want continuity," said BFI secretary-general Hemanta Kalita, as reported by PTI.
“Our review of the Olympic performance is still an ongoing process and we would take a decision on any further extension after the two World Championships. This is going to take some time. An extension will ensure that our preparations are not disrupted. There is very little time in hand," added the official.
