AIBA Men’s Boxing Championship | Rohit Mor and Akash Sangwan enter pre-quarters

Boxer Rohit Mor and Akash Sangwan made their way into the pre-quarterfinals at the 2021 AIBA Men’s Boxing Championships with convincing triumphs in Belgrade, Serbia. Continuing their impressive run in the tournament, both the youngsters displayed dominating show in their respective round-of-32 matches. While 20-year-old debutant Rohit outclassed Alen Rahmic of Bosnia and Herzegovina by unanimous margin in the featherweight category, Akash recorded a confident 4-1 victory against German pugilist Daniel Krotter in the 67kg category match played late on Thursday night.