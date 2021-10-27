2021 AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships | Shiva Thapa script dominating win, Deepak and Sumit also cross first hurdle

Four Indian boxers will begin their challenge on the third day of the championships on Wednesday. Nishant Dev will be up against Hungary’s Laszlo Kozak in the light middleweight category while Varinder Singh will take on Karen Tonakanyan of Armenia in the 60kg bout. Govind Sahani (48kg) and Lakshya Chahar (86kg) are the other two Indians who will be seen in action tonight.