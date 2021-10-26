2021 Women's National Boxing Championships | Pooja Rani, Simranjit Kaur progress to the semi-finals with comfortable wins

Today at 1:14 PM
Tokyo Olympian Simranjit Kaur and reigning Asian champion Pooja Rani scripted comfortable victories in their respective matches to storm into the semi-finals of the ongoing women’s national boxing championships. Nikhat Zareen, Manju Rani, and Jamuna Boro also progressed to the last-four stage.
Haryana’s Pooja Rani defeated Maharashtra’s Sakshi Gaidhani by unanimous decision in the 81kg category to enter the semi-final of the national championships, at the St Joseph International School in Hisar, Haryana on Monday.
On the other hand, 2020 Tokyo Olympic participant Simranjit Kaur also progressed to the last-four stage in the 60kg category with a win over Assam’s Pwilao Boro by virtue of a 4-1 split decision. Asian championship bronze medallist from Telangana, Nikhat Zareen, ran over Manju Basumatary of Assam by unanimous decision in the 52kg event to make it to the semis.
Meanwhile, world championship medallist Manju Rani also reached a similar stage, with a one-sided win over Punjab’s Minakshai. Jamuna Boro, also one of the big shots, eased past Uttarakhand’s Gayatri Kasnyal with to set foot in the semi-finals.
Saweety Boora and Sonia Lather outclassed Kavita and Vinakshi Dhota by unanimous decision in the 75kg and 57kg categories respectively. Manisha Moun (57kg) and Jaismine (60kg) also overcame Radha Patidar and Ritu without much resistance in their bouts. In the 54kg event, Manipur’s Babyrojisana Naorem was shockingly defeated by RSPB’s Shiksha, by unanimous decision.
Boxers across 12 categories are competing in the meet - 48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg and +81kg. The finalists from each category will earn a place in the national camp. The remaining two slots from each category will be filled up on the basis of performances in the national trials, which will take place after the nationals.
