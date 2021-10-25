2021 Women's National Boxing Championship | Pooja Rani enter quarter-final with an emphatic win

Today at 10:45 AM
Reigning Asian champion Pooja Rani entered the quarter-final of the ongoing women’s national boxing championship, with a win over Parvathi P in the 81kg category. On the other hand, world champion Manju Rani also progressed to the last eight stage, with a win over Uttarakhand's Sobha Kahali.
Pooja Rani, who featured in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have been phenomenal in the ongoing women’s boxing championships so far. The pugilist outclassed Kerala’s Parvathi P in the 81kg category by scores of 5-0 to progress to the quarter-final of the meet.
Earlier in the day, Haryana’s Nitu and Assam’s Ankushita Boro also stepped into the last-eight round with wins in their respective 48kg and 66kg categories. Nitu had the better of West Bengal’s Purabi Karmakar, while Ankushita defeated Punjab’s Amandeep Kaur after the referee stopped the contest.
Asian championship medallist from last year, Lalbuatsaihi, defeated Haryana’s Jyoti Rani in the 66kg event. Among the other notables, 2020 Tokyo Olympian Simranjit Kaur won her opening bout on Saturday.
The seven-day tournament has 12 weight categories – 48kg, 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg and +81kg. The gold and silver medalists from the tournament will earn a place in the national coaching camp, while the remaining two names for the camp from each category will be on the basis of the performances in the selection trials, which will take place after the nationals.
