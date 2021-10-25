2021 Men's Boxing World Championships | India set to field a relatively inexperienced squad

Among the notables featuring in the meet are Asian medal-winners Deepak Kumar (51kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), and Sanjeet (92kg), with them already touching down in the host city on October 20. Sanjeet is the reigning Asian champion, while Deepak is a former silver-medalist. Siva Thapa is a five-time Asian champion, while the only one of the above lot to have competed at the world event, having won a bronze medal in the 2015 edition.