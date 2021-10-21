Women’s National Boxing Championship | Delhi's Hemlata and Maharashtra's Aarya dominate on proceedings on day one

Another highlight of the Day 1 was the flawless performance from Maharashtra’s Aarya Kulkarni, who outclassed Yape Bamang of Arunachal Pradesh 5-0. It was a display of total domination from Kulkarni, evident from round one, and she did not let up till the final round to register an easy win. The tournament is being hosted in association with the Haryana Boxing Sangh, and has been witnessing the participation of more than 320 pugilists from 36 States/Union Territories/Boards from across the country.