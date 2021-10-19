Boxing World Championship | AIBA to award belts to world champions

Today at 4:16 PM
The AIBA World Championship will see a host of interesting changes, starting this month, in Turkey. The winners will be awarded with title belts, in addition to medals and hefty prize money, which according to president Umar Kremlev, will motivate the boxers to perform even better.
The International Boxing Association (AIBA), this time around, will award the World Championship winners with belts, to commemorate their accomplishments. "We hope to give our athletes more reasons to push themselves and achieve greatness," AIBA president Umar Kremlev said in a statement.
"With this prestigious title, not only will the champions receive medals and belts to keep and wear with pride, but also significant prize money. I am confident that this will motivate the younger generation to go into boxing gyms, train hard and reach new heights."
One other major change will be the change in the colour of the gloves from blue and red, to white, with logos of AIBA.
"White gloves will symbolise the fresh start, fairness and transparency of our major events. We will do our utmost to ensure a fair chance for everyone," the President added.
Also, at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, the boxers will be awarded equal prize money in each weight category.
