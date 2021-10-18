MC Mary Kom to skip National Women's Boxing Championships

Today at 8:04 PM
The National Women's Boxing Championship will begin in Hisar from October 21, but MC Mary Kom would not be taking part in the event. As per norms, only gold medal winners from the event will get a chance to participate in World Championship, but BFI is likely to conduct trials in Mary's category.
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom will not compete in the National Women's Boxing Championships in Hisar. The veteran, who lost in the pre-quarters of the Tokyo Olympics, is now training for the World Championship in December. Even though only the gold medal winners will make it to the World Championship, according to a report in PTI, the BFI would conduct trials in two weight categories -- including the 48kg, in which Kom would compete.
The reason for this is, Mary has not taken part in any competition since August, and had she known earlier about the Nationals, she would have prepared accordingly. But now time seems to be a big issue for her.
"She would have competed had she known about this earlier. She would have prepared accordingly," the federation said. The other two Tokyo Olympians, Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg), will be competing at the nationals. The women's boxing world championships will be held in Istanbul in early December and will offer total prize money of USD 2.6 million, the same amount as marked for the men's event, due to start on October 24 in Belgrade, Serbia.
Meanwhile, Tokyo bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) has earned a direct spot into the World Championship.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.