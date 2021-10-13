Devendro and Suranjoy Singh roped in as coaches for Indian boxing team

Today at 6:50 PM
The Boxing Federation of India announced two major additions to the coaching staff recently -- Suranjoy Singh and Devendro Singh, ahead of the Boxing Championship in Serbia. The duo have vast credentials as seasoned boxers, and could play a major role in developing next crop of Indian pugilists.
Indian boxing is going through a host of changes currently, after a rather unimpressive performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Out of the nine boxers, only Lovlina Borgohain could produce a medal there, while the men's section could not produce a medal. Now, after coach Narendra was made the head of the men's boxers, Suranjoy Singh and Devdendro Singh have been roped in as the coaches.
The duo have been shortlisted for the training camp in Patiala. The other coaches part of the camp will be MS Dhaka, Dharmendra Yadav, Diwakar Prasad and Torak Kharpan. The same was confirmed by BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kalita.
While Suranjoy is a gold medalist from the 2010 CWG, Devndro had made it to the pre-quarters of the London Olympics. Earlier, in 2017, Suranjoy had also been named as the assistant coach, but could not take up the position due to some personal issues.
“The last time I was named, there were family problems, abhi sab theek hain, join kar lenge,” the Manipuri said.
“The world championship is going to be a challenging assignment given that the weight categories have been rejigged but we are up for it, and hopefully we can get some good results,” he added.
Devendro, on the other hand said, “I finally get a chance to put to use what I have learnt for all these years, I hope I can make it count. It is an honour."
Devendro completed his coaching Diploma from Patiala’s National Institute of Sports in 2020.
