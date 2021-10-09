BFI replace men's head coach, Narender Rana to take over from CA Kutappa

The BFI has replaced men's chief coach CA Kutappa with Army Sports Institute's Narender Rana, according to a report in the PTI. Interestingly, the World Championship later this month will also mark the end of the tenure of High-performance director Santiago Nieva.

Rana is a four-time national champion and has been a coach with the SSCB for quite some time now and has trained with boxers of the caliber of Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik. In his career as a coach, he also spotted boxers like Suranjoy Singh, Vikas Krishan , Shiva Thapa and L Devendro Singh .

"Yes, Mr. Rana will take over from me. I remain a part of the coaching staff although not as chief coach," Kutappa said. Meanwhile, the women's head coach Mohammad Ali Qamar could also be replaced.

"In all likelihood, he will not continue after that," said a federation source, about Nieva's chances of being retained. Also, the boxers are to depart for Serbia on October 20, it is still not clear as to when the national camp for the preparations would start.